Salvation Army donates nearly 200 meals to WVU Medicine

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Salvation Army of Monongalia, Preston and Marion counties donated nearly 200 meals to workers at Ruby Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

The frozen meals were individually packaged and bought by their national organization from an airline catering company. This is according to Sheldon Greenland, a lieutenant with the Salvation Army, who explained that the team sprung into action after learning WVU Medicine was asking for donations.

Since it is essential for hospital employees and first responders to keep working, in some cases extra shifts, to help combat the virus, Greenland said that is is equally important to support them.

“We actually have a medical professional who is on our board,” Greenland said. “We have someone close to our heart who is serving on the frontline with this battle in our community here so it’s a near and dear situation so we look forward to any opportunity where we can our community, as you said, indirectly through helping the first responders.”

Greenland explained that the team will continue donating food to whoever in the community needs it. There is no cap on the number of meals they can receive from the national organization, just a limit on how much space its freezer can hold.

Right now the organization is still feeding homeless and food-insecure individuals five days a week. To follow safety guidelines, the team is only making to-go meals and have provided a hand washing station.

Salvation Army hand washing station and food for those they serve

Courtesy of: Lt. Greenland

Greenland explained that these are difficult times for a lot of people, so the team is just trying to help in any way they can, even if it’s just through talking

“The Salvation Army, in general, has a number for anybody who is feeling alone and would like to call it is 844-458-4673,” Greenland said. “That is for anybody that needs emotional or spiritual care, that’s our hotline that we have for them.”

They are looking for various opportunities to serve the community. One of their efforts has been a collaboration with the restaurant Jamaican Spice in Morgantown. The restaurant will provide free meals to a department at hospitals, every Tuesday.

That’s another of the many ways that the salvation army is, and hoping to, help those who are on the frontlines fighting COVID-19, Greenland said.

“People can always help us as we serve as well,” Greenland said. “They can always deliver canned goods because we’re still doing social services, water, any kind of cleaning supplies, anything people will need. Because our homeless people — and these are people who are really at risk because they have nowhere to quarantine themselves or to self-isolate so this actually a very important thing that we do our best to help those people.”

Those who would like to donate money that will stay right here in West Virginia and help with the COVID-19 response, Greenland said, can visit the Salvation Army’s website by clicking here.