SATURDAY PLANS: Check out the Mountaineer football team and get your COVID vaccine

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University officials announced Friday afternoon that this year’s Gold-Blue Spring football game will feature something different: a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Heading to the @WVUfootball Spring Game tomorrow (4/24)? Get vaccinated while you're there!



From noon to 2 p.m. at Touchdown Terrace, we're offering free Moderna vaccines to anyone aged 18 and older.



Parking is available on the east side of the Blue Lot (near Willowdale Road).

From Noon until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, the clinic will offer Moderna vaccines to anyone 18 and older.

The shots will be given at Touchdown Terrace. Parking will be available on the east side of the Blue Lot, near Willowdale Road.

The announcement comes on the heels of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice calling Friday for more younger people to get vaccinated.

The game, which benefits WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, kicks off at 1:00 p.m.