Schools in Harrison County to be on “lockdown mode” due to concerns of COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools has announced that all school buildings in the county will be limited to a certain number of employees allowed in, due to concerns about increasing cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia.

The school board announced that the changes went into effect on Monday, March 23 and will continue until further notice. Essential employees will only be granted access to the building if less than 10 individuals are in the building. If the number of employees would exceed that amount, individuals will be asked to wait until that number goes down.

The release stated the following:

“The Harrison County Board of Education offices will remain open during normal business hours but will operate with limited staff reporting to the offices. These measures are taken in an effort to adhere to strict social distancing put in place by the state government.”

Before entering the building, individuals will be questioned as to recent travel history and exposure to other individuals that may have shown symptoms of COVID-19. Officials have urged those who are feeling sick, running a temperature or experiencing respiratory issues, to please refrain from entering on to school property.

Rather than coming in person, we encourage employees and the public to communicate via phone or email. If necessary, an employee or individual can arrange an appointment to enter school property. During this time away from school property, HCS employees will be available via email and phone to answer any questions that may arise.

While the school buildings are shutdown, custodians are taking extra precautions, such as sanitizing and cleaning the facilities, so that students and staff can return to a clean and safe environment when that time comes.

The Harrison County Board of Education, Harrison County Schools, administrators and staff take these precautions very seriously to protect our communities and students.