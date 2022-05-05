CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 374 new COVID cases and 7 additional deaths on May 5.

On Wednesday, 224 new COVID-19 cases and 2 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 502,566 (+374) total cases and 6,879 (+7) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 934 (+121) active cases.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 84-year old female from Kanawha County and a 90-year old female from Wood County. These deaths occurred in March 2022.

According to the new CDC guidelines, mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in any county in West Virginia. Should COVID cases increase, the CDC will reevaluate the removal of mask recommendations.

Some pockets of counties in the U.S., primarily in New York state and New England, are still recommended to wear masks, according to the CDC. Masks are also now optional on public transportation.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Wyoming County, a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, a 97-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 63-year old male from Raleigh County, and a 77-year old male from Pocahontas County.

CUCURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (10), Berkeley (68), Boone (10), Braxton (3), Brooke (15), Cabell (63), Calhoun (3), Clay (1), Doddridge (2), Fayette (25), Gilmer (0), Grant (0), Greenbrier (28), Hampshire (3), Hancock (19), Hardy (1), Harrison (37), Jackson (5), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (103), Lewis (4), Lincoln (6), Logan (30), Marion (30), Marshall (20), Mason (4), McDowell (9), Mercer (20), Mineral (2), Mingo (7), Monongalia (54), Monroe (7), Morgan (7), Nicholas (9), Ohio (39), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (8), Preston (17), Putnam (44), Raleigh (61), Randolph (7), Ritchie (3), Roane (7), Summers (6), Taylor (13), Tucker (8), Tyler (3), Upshur (14), Wayne (12), Webster (1), Wetzel (4), Wirt (1), Wood (16), Wyoming (9).

According to the dashboard, 1,127,886 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 974,941 people, or 54.4% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 473,571 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.