CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 107 new COVID cases and 25 additional deaths on April 6.

On Tuesday, 93 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 498,235 (+107) total cases and 6,741 (+25) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 305 (+42) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in any county in West Virginia. Should COVID cases increase, the CDC will reevaluate the removal of mask recommendations.

Only small pockets of counties in the U.S. are still recommended to wear masks, according to the CDC.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Upshur County, an 81-year old male from Lincoln County, a 90-year old male from Pendleton County, and a 75-year old female from Pendleton County.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 81-year old male from Nicholas County, an 82-year old male from Randolph County, a 60-year old female from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Taylor County, an 81-year old female from Nicholas County, a 98-year old female from Cabell County, a 60-year old male from Wyoming County, an 88-year old male from Fayette County, a 47-year old female from Barbour County, an 80-year old female from Jefferson County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old male from Upshur County, a 62-year old male from Mercer County, a 73-year old male from Boone County, a 79-year old female from McDowell County, an 84-year old female from Upshur County, a 76-year old female from Preston County, a 52-year old male from Pendleton County, a 77-year old male from Randolph County, and an 85-year old female from Monongalia County. These deaths range from January 2022 to March 2022, with five deaths occurring in January, October and December 2021.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (0), Berkeley (24), Boone (1), Braxton (0), Brooke (1), Cabell (26), Calhoun (2), Clay (1), Doddridge (0), Fayette (3), Gilmer (1), Grant (2), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (2), Hancock (4), Hardy (1), Harrison (16), Jackson (3), Jefferson (14), Kanawha (18), Lewis (1), Lincoln (6), Logan (6), Marion (12), Marshall (2), Mason (3), McDowell (4), Mercer (15), Mineral (3), Mingo (3), Monongalia (33), Monroe (5), Morgan (2), Nicholas (3), Ohio (3), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (1), Putnam (22), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Ritchie (4), Roane (4), Summers (0), Taylor (4), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wayne (4), Webster (0), Wetzel (1), Wirt (1), Wood (10), Wyoming (5).

According to the dashboard, 1,121,610 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 969,617 people, or 54.1% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 432,195 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.