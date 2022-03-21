CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 339 new COVID cases and 5 additional deaths on March 21.

On Friday, 227 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 496,748 (+339) total cases and 6,651 (+5) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 623 (-172) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in almost all counties in West Virginia, including Monongalia, Marion, Preston, Taylor, Doddridge, Ritchie, Gilmer, Lewis, Barbour, Randolph, Tucker and Webster counties in north central West Virginia.

Counties that are still recommended to wear masks according to the CDC are Harrison, Upshur, Raleigh, Mingo and Logan counties.

An encouraging amount of the U.S. is now green on the CDC’s mask recommendations map.

Over the weekend, DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Cabell County, a 56-year old male from Brooke County, an 86-year old male from Wirt County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 73-year old female from Wyoming County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (10), Berkeley (37), Boone (5), Braxton (19), Brooke (3), Cabell (39), Calhoun (3), Clay (2), Doddridge (3), Fayette (6), Gilmer (1), Grant (4), Greenbrier (27), Hampshire (4), Hancock (6), Hardy (0), Harrison (21), Jackson (5), Jefferson (11), Kanawha (39), Lewis (4), Lincoln (8), Logan (8), Marion (27), Marshall (10), Mason (9), McDowell (20), Mercer (39), Mineral (4), Mingo (11), Monongalia (29), Monroe (2), Morgan (6), Nicholas (11), Ohio (13), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (18), Putnam (15), Raleigh (23), Randolph (3), Ritchie (6), Roane (4), Summers (8), Taylor (13), Tucker (8), Tyler (1), Upshur (12), Wayne (9), Webster (8), Wetzel (9), Wirt (0), Wood (26), Wyoming (8).

According to the dashboard, 1,119,003 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 966,666 people, or 53.9% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 418,927 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.