CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 229 new COVID cases and 4 additional deaths on March 28.

On Friday, 119 new COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 497,459 (+229) total cases and 6,743 (+4) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 406 (-54) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in almost all counties in West Virginia. The only exception is Braxton County which is still red on and otherwise green and yellow map.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 74-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 50-year old male from Wayne County, and a 55-year old male from Brooke County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (22), Boone (3), Braxton (5), Brooke (2), Cabell (25), Calhoun (0), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (11), Gilmer (0), Grant (2), Greenbrier (15), Hampshire (0), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (15), Jackson (1), Jefferson (17), Kanawha (28), Lewis (2), Lincoln (3), Logan (3), Marion (17), Marshall (6), Mason (3), McDowell (8), Mercer (26), Mineral (5), Mingo (12), Monongalia (36), Monroe (3), Morgan (4), Nicholas (8), Ohio (7), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (1), Preston (8), Putnam (11), Raleigh (21), Randolph (2), Ritchie (2), Roane (8), Summers (2), Taylor (2), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (4), Wayne (4), Webster (4), Wetzel (6), Wirt (0), Wood (11), Wyoming (9).

According to the dashboard, 1,120,123 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 967,932 people, or 54% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 421,487 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.