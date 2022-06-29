CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 667 new COVID cases and 2 additional deaths on June 29.

On Tuesday, the DHHR said 564 new COVID cases and one additional death were reported over the weekend.

The DHHR has reported 531,843 (+667) total cases and 7,059 (+2) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,014 (+21) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 99-year old male from Wood County and an 83-year old female from Nicholas County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (8), Berkeley (109), Boone (36), Braxton (17), Brooke (12), Cabell (108), Calhoun (9), Clay (11), Doddridge (3), Fayette (69), Gilmer (3), Grant (15), Greenbrier (56), Hampshire (22), Hancock (32), Hardy (8), Harrison (81), Jackson (17), Jefferson (66), Kanawha (230), Lewis (10), Lincoln (13), Logan (39), Marion (84), Marshall (29), Mason (24), McDowell (33), Mercer (76), Mineral (28), Mingo (17), Monongalia (117), Monroe (15), Morgan (14), Nicholas (31), Ohio (39), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (4), Preston (24), Putnam (85), Raleigh (85), Randolph (18), Ritchie (8), Roane (29), Summers (16), Taylor (20), Tucker (8), Tyler (6), Upshur (47), Wayne (29), Webster (9), Wetzel (17), Wirt (3), Wood (93), Wyoming (23).

According to West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard, 1,136,091 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 982,101 or 54.8% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 518,537 boost doses have been administered.

Most West Virginians are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 5 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.