CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 88 new COVID cases and 8 additional deaths on March 31.

On Wednesday, 128 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 497,769 (+88) total cases and 6,831 (+8) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 357 (+3) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in almost all counties in West Virginia. The only exception is Braxton County which is still red on an otherwise green and yellow map.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old male from Webster County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, a 54-year old male from Clay County, an 81-year old female from Mercer County, a 78-year old female from Wyoming County, and a 91-year old female from Berkeley County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 32-year old male from Harrison County and a 72-year old male from Nicholas County. These deaths occurred in January 2021 and November 2021.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1), Berkeley (22), Boone (4), Braxton (2), Brooke (4), Cabell (18), Calhoun (0), Clay (1), Doddridge (0), Fayette (9), Gilmer (0), Grant (1), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (3), Hancock (4), Hardy (1), Harrison (13), Jackson (4), Jefferson (11), Kanawha (21), Lewis (3), Lincoln (3), Logan (4), Marion (15), Marshall (4), Mason (3), McDowell (3), Mercer (23), Mineral (8), Mingo (10), Monongalia (31), Monroe (2), Morgan (5), Nicholas (5), Ohio (6), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (1), Preston (2), Putnam (13), Raleigh (22), Randolph (6), Ritchie (0), Roane (4), Summers (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (8), Wayne (2), Webster (6), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (8).

According to the dashboard, 1,120,552 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 968,431 people, or 54% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 422,959 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.