CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 222 new COVID cases and 13 additional deaths on March 17.

On Wednesday, 232 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 496,182 (+222) total cases and 6,635 (+13) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 781 (-95) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, which give mask recommendations based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations, masks are still recommended in most north central West Virginia counties.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in Monongalia, Randolph, Ritchie, Pocahontas and Pendleton counties, counties in the eastern and northern panhandles, and many counties in the western part of the state. Click here to see the CDC’s county mask recommendations map.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male from Harrison County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 72-year old female from Clay County, a 48-year old male from Lewis County, a 45-year old male from Harrison County, and a 65-year old female from Wyoming County.



Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 91-year old male from Wayne County, a 73-year old female from Randolph County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, an 80-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Wood County, and a 64-year old male from Pocahontas County. These deaths range from January 2022 through February 2022, with one death from January 2021.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (11), Berkeley (45), Boone (3), Braxton (13), Brooke (13), Cabell (45), Calhoun (1), Clay (0), Doddridge (4), Fayette (24), Gilmer (3), Grant (1), Greenbrier (16), Hampshire (0), Hancock (7), Hardy (1), Harrison (32), Jackson (12), Jefferson (16), Kanawha (48), Lewis (6), Lincoln (2), Logan (9), Marion (36), Marshall (50), Mason (22), McDowell (22), Mercer (37), Mineral (5), Mingo (24), Monongalia (45), Monroe (5), Morgan (4), Nicholas (16), Ohio (15), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (3), Preston (21), Putnam (12), Raleigh (21), Randolph (9), Ritchie (7), Roane (6), Summers (3), Taylor (12), Tucker (9), Tyler (3), Upshur (9), Wayne (16), Webster (1), Wetzel (13), Wirt (0), Wood (26), Wyoming (12).

Wirt, Clay and Hampshire counties have reached zero active COVID-19 cases.

According to the dashboard, 1,118,349 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 966,071 people, or 53.9% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 417,762 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.