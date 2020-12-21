Sen. Capito discusses COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., discussed a proposed COVID-19 relief bill on Monday.

The deal, expected to be voted on on Monday, would be worth $900 billion and would be combined with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill.

It would provide $300 per week in federal unemployment through March 14, along with direct payments of $600 to most Americans, with an additional $600 per dependent child.

Capito said further relief could be on the table by the spring, if necessary.

“I think there is a hope that with the, uh, deployment of the vaccine, and, uh, the, you know, 10 weeks could maybe take us to a, a better place, in terms of our unemplyment and, and reopening, um, but I can guarantee you if it doesn’t, we will re-look at these deadlines,” said Capito.

Capito said an extension on a forbearance for federal student loans is not part of this bill.

President Trump would still need to sign off on the bill, should both chambers of Congress pass it.