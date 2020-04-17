Sen. Capito discusses evaluation of government’s response to coronavirus pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has been named to President Trump’s Congressional Economic Task Force.

The bipartisan group from the House of Representatives and Senate will provide counsel on re-opening the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Capito held a press call, in which she touched on issues related to funding for the Paycheck Protection Program and the government’s overall response to the outbreak.

Capito said a review of those decisions is in order.

“We’re gonna do a look back and see what was effective and what wasn’t. I think we should, and that’s one of the reasons, I think, before we give more money to the states, we need to make sure, you know, the states now are saying, ‘We have lost tax revenues that we really need to, this is where, has been our greatest harm.’ And, the program’s structured that the tax revenues cannot be part of the recoupable dollars. So, you know, those are the kinds of things that you learn as you go along,” said Capito.

There is no word on when new funding will make its way into the Paycheck Protection Program.