Sen. Capito discusses ongoing debate related to coronavirus stimulus package

WASHINGTON – The Senate and House of Representatives continue to be at odds on the details in a new coronavirus relief bill.

On Wednesday, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito spoke about those negotiations. She said the House version, which was passed in May at a cost of more than $3 trillion—but has not advanced in the Senate—has extra items that are not related to coronavirus, such as marijuana legislation.

She added that the amount of unemployment compensation will likely be compromised.

“We want to make sure that we have safe workplaces, that people are going back safely. But, we also, in order to open our economy, have got to get as many people back to work as possible. So, I think we need to move the $600 number down, whether we do it gradually, uh, I think I can, you know, that would be fine with me. 200 may be too low, but, um, I think 600’s too high. So, somewhere in the middle is probably where we will land,” said Capito.

The House has already canceled its recess until a deal is reached, something Capito expects the Senate to follow suit on.