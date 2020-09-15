Sen. Capito gets COVID-19 test, will quarantine following exposure to positive individual

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) issued a statement on Tuesday, saying she has been tested for COVID-19 after recently being exposed to an individual who tested positive for the virus.

A release from Senator Capito’s office said that after being notified she had been exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, she contacted the U.S. Capitol Attending Position and was tested for the coronavirus. The release stated that while the test had not come back yet, Senator Capito plans to follow the CDC guidelines and the recommendations for the Capitol Attending Physician and will quarantine for 14 days.

The statement released by Capito is below: