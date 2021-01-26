Sen. Manchin applauds new COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Monongalia County

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded the opening of a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Monongalia County on Tuesday.

West Virginia’s vaccine distribution program is one of the best in the nation and I am incredibly proud to see the Mountain State leading by example. The new vaccine clinic in Monongalia County is another great step for our vaccination program in West Virginia, and I applaud Mon Health System, WVU Health System and the Monongalia County Health Department for working together to make this a reality. Right now, our highest priority must be ensuring that every West Virginian and American who wants a vaccine can get one. I will continue to work with the Biden Administration as well as state and local officials to get more vaccines to West Virginians as they become available.” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

At full capacity, the clinic will be able to vaccinate 8,000 West Virginians a day, six days a week once additional doses become available.