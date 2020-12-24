Sen. Manchin opposes threats from President Trump to veto COVID-19 relief bill

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senator Joe Manchin spoke Thursday with 12 News about a variety of topics, including the COVID-19 relief bill.

Manchin opposes President Trump’s threats to veto the bill over his request to increase the stimulus amount from $600 to $2,000.

He said Congress believed Trump to be on board with the terms of the bill before he spoke out against it.

“If he vetoes what he threatens to veto and takes everything that we have done and accomplished—and we accomplished it without his input whatsoever, except we thought we had his input when Mnuchin signed off and said it was a great thing. That’s his number-one person that’s been negotiating this whole thing. So, it’s just so wrong for him to do this. It’s so harmful and during this period of need,” said Manchin.



It is still unknown if the president will veto that bill.