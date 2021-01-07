Sen. Manchin receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine; encourages all West Virginians to get vaccinated

WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released a statement on Thursday after he received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A release from Senator Manchin’s office stated that he received his second dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, in accordance with guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician.
Below is Sen. Manchin’s statement that he released on Thursday regarding his second vaccination, where he also urged all West Virginians to receive the vaccine when they are given the opportunity to do so.
“Yesterday I received my second dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician and am feeling well. While the vaccine is a safe, effective way to protect ourselves from COVID-19, I will continue to follow the recommendations from the CDC by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing to keep myself and others as safe as possible. I encourage all West Virginians to receive the vaccine as it becomes available to protect themselves and others from this virus.”U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)