Sen. Manchin shares thoughts on coronavirus response efforts

WASHINGTON – Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., shared his thoughts Thursday on issues related to coronavirus response.

During a conference call, Manchin addressed several topics, including housing security. He said roughly seven million children in the United States live in a home with overdue rent that could lead to eviction, and he said Congress needs to help them.

Related Content Sen. Capito discusses ongoing debate related to coronavirus stimulus package Video

As for education, Manchin said he is working to get more hotspots available for students who are engaging in distance learning, as well as for other areas, like telehealth.

Unemployment compensation continues to be a contentious issue on Capitol Hill, with Democrats seeking an extension of the $600 per week benefit that lapsed at the end of July, while Republicans have countered with a $200 per week figure. Manchin shared his view on how unemployment benefits should be handled during the pandemic.

“I’ve always taken the position from day one that if your job, if, if you lost your job, and we closed the business you work at because of the pandemic, because of the medical crisis, then you should be able to draw your full salary from unemployment benefits until we get the economy back up or have a vac—working vaccine. Until things start opening up and your job comes back, you should have been pa—taken care of 100%,” said Manchin.



Manchin said he believes the Senate will be voting on a relief bill by next Wednesday.