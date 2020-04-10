Senator Capito and Manchin announce $66M in funding for college students impacted by COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Friday, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced more than $66 million in funding to support college students who have been directly impacted by the coronavirus, according to a release from Senator Capito’s Office.

The release stated that Senators Capito and Manchin, who are both members of the Senate Appropriations committee, announced $66,559,082 from the U.S. Department of Education for Higher Education Institutions. The release stated that the funding, which was made possible following President Trump’s signing of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, can provide direct emergency cash grants to college students who have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through the discretion of their university or college.

Below are Senator Capito and Senator Manchin’s statements regarding this funding.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

“So many college students across our state have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. This is an unprecedented interruption in their educational journey, and it is essential that we provide the support that they need. This funding from the CARES Act will help provide financial relief to students for expenses related to course materials, food, housing, healthcare, and childcare. During this uncertain time, students across our state and country have shown dedication and resiliency as they adapted to drastic changes in the pursuit of their degrees. I am thankful for the Department of Education and the support they bring to our state. I will continue to fight for this relief on behalf of our colleges, universities, and students in West Virginia.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted West Virginia and the way we are educating our students. That is why I fought so hard to secure $30 billion for our students and our schools in the CARES Act, which is over $10 billion more than the initial proposal. In West Virginia, schools are transitioning to online classes and other virtual learning opportunities, but many students don’t have access to reliable broadband, making it nearly impossible to keep up with other students. The coronavirus pandemic caused sudden but necessary changes in every aspect of our lives. Today, I am pleased the Department of Education will be delivering these emergency cash grants to students through their higher education programs, but it is important to remember that this is only the first installment. We have a lot of work yet to do to help ease the burden so many of our students are facing.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

The amounts listed below reflect the potential amount an institution may receive under this program and from which may choose to offer as Emergency Financial Grants to Students: