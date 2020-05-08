Senators Capito and Manchin announce $100,000 fund for WVU to study COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced $109,440 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for the West Virginia University Research Corporation.

This is according to a press release issued by the senators, which states that the NSF funding will be used to research how Appalachians respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to understand how to better inform the public in similar crises in the near future. Senator Capito said WVU was a good choice for the research funding.

West Virginia University continues to be a leader in the research community throughout higher education institutions and a fantastic representative of the Mountain State. Research projects such as this not only help move our medical facilities and universities forward, but also pave the way for future generations of West Virginians to build off of these results. I am proud of the relationship we are able to foster with the national science foundation, and thank them for their continued support of research in Appalachia. I look forward to the progress that will be made as a result of this funding.” U.S. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

In the release, Senator Manchin stated that the pandemic has changed every West Virginian and American life. The senator added that the public has adjusted to new ways of living, working and socializing, while being inundated with information about the pandemic from all angles.

Senator Manchin also expressed his belief in WVU’s ability to conduct a sound research project that will benefit West Virginians.

“I am pleased that West Virginia University will be conducting research on the effect of this crisis on Americans in rural Appalachia and how the participants change their views on the COVID-19 pandemic over time,” Senator Manchin said in the release. “West Virginia continues to lead in research and innovation and I am proud of WVU as they work to understand the long term effects of this virus on our society, specifically rural Appalachia.”

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Senator Capito said in the release, West Virginia’s resilience has shone through and she could not be more proud of the state’s residents.

“Too often, West Virginia is forgotten in the data points of larger research projects, so I am happy to see this study focus on Appalachia specifically,” Senator Capito said in the release. “Information gathered from this project will help strengthen the research capabilities of WVU and better prepare West Virginia for the future.”