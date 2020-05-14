Senators Manchin and Capito announce $57M to increase COVID-19 testing in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $57,211,926 from the CARES Act for West Virginia to increase COVID-19 testing across the state, according to a news release.
Below are each of the senator’s statements regarding this funding.
In order to eventually reopen our state safely, we must rapidly expand testing for all West Virginians. But I continue to hear from West Virginians across the state who can’t get tested before returning to work and healthcare providers who don’t have the supplies needed to perform enough tests. This funding will help our public health officials and healthcare providers procure the necessary equipment to perform the COVID-19 tests. West Virginians always care for one another, and right now that means listening to public health officials, wearing masks, and heeding state guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 as we work to reopen our businesses and communities.”Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)
“Access to testing is a crucial aspect in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am very pleased to see this additional funding coming to West Virginia in support of our testing initiatives. As West Virginia begins to open up parts of our state’s economy, testing must be readily available. I will continue to advocate on behalf of all West Virginians and provide the resources our people need to be safe during these difficult and uncertain times.”Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)