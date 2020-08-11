Senators Manchin, Capito urge President Trump to restore full funding for National Guard’s COVID-19 pandemic response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) are urging President Donald Trump and his Administration to restore full funding for the National Guard’s COVID-19 pandemic response in West Virginia.

Since March, the West Virginia National Guard has supported response to help West Virginians during the pandemic. National Guard Units have helped distribute much-needed food supplies to residents and run remote testing locations across the state.

Last Week, President Trump terminated the 100 percent federal cost share of Title 32 orders. Instead, the National Guard will receive 75 percent reimbursement, except for Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and Connecticut, who will continue to receive 100 percent reimbursement.

On Monday, Senator Manchin led 42 senators in urging the Trump administration to restore the funding for the National Guard’s COVID-19 pandemic response across the U.S., including West Virginia, through Title 32 Orders.

In the letter, the Senators wrote, “We write to request you restore one hundred percent Federal cost share to all states and territories for use of the National Guard under Title 32 of U.S. Code for responding to coronavirus, which was terminated by your August 3 memorandum for all states and territories except Florida and Texas. The National Guard response has been critical within our states to supporting the health and well-being of millions of Americans.”

The Senators’ full letter can be found here.

On Tuesday, Senator Capito sent a letter to President Trump requesting that the federal government continue to cover 100 percent of the cost share for the West Virginia National Guard’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic under Title 32 Orders.

“Since being activated under Title 32 orders, the WVNG has played a pivotal role in the state’s response to the pandemic. In addition to distributing personal protective equipment, operating COVID-19 testing sites, helping WorkForce WV file unemployment claims, assisting food banks with distributing food to those hardest impacted by this national health emergency, the WVNG is also one of 15 National Guards working with its State Health Department to map the outbreak in the state. While I appreciate your decision to extend Title 32 orders at seventy-five percent until at least December 31, I am imploring you to continue to cover the WVNG one hundred percent as the hard working men and women of the Guard continue to assist West Virginians as they face these unprecedented times,” Senator Capito wrote.

Senator Capito’s full letter can be found here.