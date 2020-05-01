Sens. Manchin and Capito announce funding for coronavirus research at West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, have announced $109,440 from the National Science Foundation for the West Virginia University Research Corporation.

This funding will be used to research how Appalachians respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to better understand how to disseminate information in similar crises in the future, according to a press release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic suddenly changed every West Virginian and American life. We have adjusted to new ways of living, working, and socializing. And we are all inundated with information about this pandemic from every angle. I am pleased that West Virginia University (WVU) will be conducting research on the effect of this crisis on Americans in rural Appalachia and how the participants change their views on the COVID-19 pandemic over time. West Virginia continues to lead in research and innovation and I am proud of WVU as they work to understand the long term effects of this virus on our society, specifically rural Appalachia.” Sen. Joe Manchin