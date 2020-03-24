Sheetz announces further COVID-19 changes

ALTOONA, Pa. – This week, Sheetz, in response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, announced the following changes to in-store operations in order to protect the health and well-being its employees and customers:

Self-Serve Coffee: Self-serve coffee is now suspended. Anyone who would like to purchase a cup of coffee should use the touch-screen order points or ask an employee for assistance who will serve coffee to customers.

Self-Service Beverages: Sheetz has temporarily suspended all self-service beverages including fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes.

Bakery Items: Sheetz has temporarily discontinued availability of self-serve bakery items such as doughnuts and muffins.

Sheetz Self-service coffee station

“Sheetz is doing everything we can to prioritize the health and well-being of our team members, customers and the communities we serve as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve, ” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “These changes are in the best interest of our customers and employees as we remain a vital resource for our communities,” Sheetz said.

These changes follow others already in place which include enhanced routine daily cleanings with a focus on high touch surface areas like gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines and door handles, along with reinforcing and re-training of all employees on proper hand washing and hygiene, officials said.

Sheetz is deeply committed to continuing to deliver on its mission to provide total customer focus across all the communities it serves with the safety of all who walk though its doors as the top priority, officials said in a news release.