Sheetz concluding ‘Kidz Meal Bagz’ program to feed people in need during coronavirus pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Sheetz has announced the conclusion of its “Kidz Meal Bagz” program, which will end June 5. Launched on April 2, Sheetz served nearly 600,000 free meals to children and families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven charity helping children in need, has donated $620,000 to Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization.

“I’m so proud of our employees who truly stepped up to make the Meal Bagz program happen,” said Travis Sheetz, president & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “Their dedication to help the communities we serve made a real impact, providing over 600,000 meals to those in need.



“Despite this positive impact, we know the need doesn’t go away. We will continue our mission to provide hunger relief through additional initiatives such as our Made-to-Share program and weekly food donations, current Feeding America donation match campaign and Sheetz For the Kidz’s support of Feeding America,” Sheetz continued.

Sheetz will continue to raise money for Feeding America through the MySheetz App, the company stated. Through June 30, for every 200 points a customer donates, $1 will be donated to Feeding America. Sheetz said it will match donations up to $100,000.



Sheetz will also continue to fight hunger through its Made-to-Share program that provides weekly food donations to local food banks in the communities Sheetz serves, the release states. These donations include ready-to-eat food items, such as sandwiches, wraps and salads, as well as healthy snacking options, such as fruit, vegetables and yogurt. In addition to weekly food donations, Sheetz said it also provides financial donations to Feeding America member food banks at every new store opening.