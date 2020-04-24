Sheetz donates more than 5 tons of food to 17 healthcare systems in 6 states

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sheetz, the gas station and convenience store chain, has donated more than five tons of food to 17 healthcare systems in all of the six states where it has operations.

Nick Ruffer, Sheetz’s Public Relations Manager, said the donations include food, snacks and drinks. Ruffer said the list of healthcare networks receiving food included the West Virginia University Health System.

The list of hospital systems benefiting from the donations are as followed:

Pennsylvania UPMC – Altoona UPMC – Pittsburgh Mount Nittany Medical Center Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton

Ohio Cleveland Clinic – Akron General Medical Center University Hospital Health System – Cleveland

Maryland University of Maryland Medical Center

North Carolina Duke University Health System UNC Medical Center Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Cone Medical Health System – Burlington/Greensboro Vidant Medical Center

Virginia University of Virginia Health System

West Virginia West Virginia University Health System



“We’ve been in contact with these hospital systems for the last couple of weeks and just talking to them about what we can do to help them because so many people that work at hospitals are on the frontline of this health crisis,” Ruffer said. “And what we heard back was that they’re taking doantions of food, and so we mobilized our distribution teams to put together palettes of food.”



Food donations

Courtesy of: Sheetz

Along with the donation of food, Ruffer said that the company has has donated $100,000 to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization, to buy personal protective equipment like surgical masks, gloves and gowns.

Sheetz has even arranged to have an electronic sports, also known as e-sports, tournament, on Friday, April 24. The charity invitational event will be streamed live on Twitch, starting at 1:30 p.m. and Sheetz will match up to $50,000 of the money donated during the event, Ruffer said. The company’s Twitch channel is called ‘Sheetz Live’ and proceeds will also go to Direct Relief.

According to a press release from the company, Sheetz is part of a donation campaign with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Customers can donate their Sheetz app loyalty points and the company will match donations up to $100,000. Every 200 points donated, is the equivalent of $1 donated to Feeding America.

There are many people in communities where the company is located who are hungry, and Sheetz wants to do its part. So, in addition to these other initiatives, the company will be providing a ‘Kids Meal Bag’ program as well, Ruffer said. He added that it was initially tested out in half of the stores but the program is now available at all 600 locations.

“Through this program, our stores have a limited number of kids meals available that include a turkey sandwich, a drink and a bag of chips,” Ruffer said. “And so folks can walk into one of our store locations and ask for one of these bags and it’s limited one per child and the child doesn’t have to be present.

“We’re aware that it’s a time of social distancing and we don’t want to put more people into our store locations than have to be so anybody can walk in and ask for those bags. It is limited per day but it is replenished every day and it is available every day of the week and every day that it is available people can walk in and ask for those.” Nick Ruffer, Sheetz Public Relations Manager

Ruffer said the corporate office cannot take too much of the credit for its community initiatives, because the storekeepers are the driving forces behind all efforts. He said that the company is making connections with the community, and at the corporate level, they are following their lead and trying to level-up the work storekeepers are doing.

Ruffer said that the company is proud and appreciative of all the effort individual stores have put into helping the community during this crisis.

“We’re trying to do what we can to make a positive difference,” Ruffer said. “We know it’s a hard time for everybody, we’re here as an essential business and if we’re open we’re going to do as much good as we can,” Ruffer said.