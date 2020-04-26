Sheetz thanks first responders, healthcare workers with free coffee

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTRF) – Sheetz is showing their appreciation to the brave men and women working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The convenience store chain announced that all locations will be offering free coffee to first responders and health care workers, effective immediately. This offer will continue through June 1.

The first responders and medical personnel on the frontlines of this pandemic continue to truly inspire us, as they work tirelessly and relentlessly to care for others in our communities and throughout the nation. It’s important for us to show our appreciation to every single one of them during this difficult time. We’re hoping this gesture will help fuel the first responders and medical personnel in the communities we reside in as they work around the clock to deliver life-saving care. Travis Sheetz, President/CEO – Sheetz

This offer is available to hospital workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics—who are making daily sacrifices for their respective communities.

Sheetz has also been offering free meals to kids during the pandemic.