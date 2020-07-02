Shinnston celebrates Independence Day with fireworks display

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Shinnston hosted its Independence Day fireworks display above the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery, near Lincoln High and Middle Schools.

City officials explained that Civil and Environmental Consultants Engineering sponsored the show and would like to thank them and Larry Gregory, as well as the Shinnston Fire Department in their efforts for having a successful firework display.

Also, city officials asked spectators taking part in the fireworks show to follow CDC guidelines concerning COVID-19.

They urged all attendees to following social distancing guidelines, keeping six feet between groups of people and that the atmosphere should be the same as a if they were attending a drive-in movie theater.