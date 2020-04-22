Shinnston City Council discusses the likelihood of scheduled summer events

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Shinnston City Council held a virtual work session Tuesday evening, regarding the future of the city’s scheduled summer events.

Council members also discussed the continuation of fire fees during COVID-19 and if the city’s pool will be opening at all this summer.

As of now, council has decided not to open the pool during the months of May and June, members explained that although it was not an easy decision but they want to do what’s best for the community as a whole.

“It’s very unfortunate and no one likes it, I don’t think but there just seems to be too much risk involved, at least for June,” said City Manager, Chad Edwards. “We just don’t know from week to week and we’re following the state’s guidelines, but like I said safety is a priority.”

The city will make final decisions on whether or not spring and summer outdoor events will be held, as well as if the city’s pool will open for the months of July and August, at next month’s regular meeting.