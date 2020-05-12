Shinnston Council hosts meeting via teleconference, cancels many public events due to pandemic

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Shinnston held its council meeting via teleconference Monday evening to discuss several topics concerning the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council members discussed four items: fireworks on the Fourth of July, closing of the pool for the summer, opening parks to the public and Wind Down Wednesdays.

All of the members of council discussed and voted to canceled Independence Day celebration at the park. A centralized location is to be determined for fireworks on July 1, to celebrate the holiday.

Many of the council members were concerned with the the opening of the pool due to the guidelines in place for COVID-19.

Shinnston pool

“I think budget wise and think with the safety precautions and the limitations that we are looking at there is no way we would be able to open for June. If we did open in July then that would be a month and then the life guards going back to school,” said Chad Edwards, Shinnston City Manager.

Council also voted unanimously to close the city pool and to use the time to make needed repairs.

The opening of city parks was tabled by council citing that the county was still categorized a hot spot for COVID-19.

Also, Wind Down Wednesday for the month of June has also been canceled for public safety.