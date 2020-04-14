Skapa Leather is making a difference during COVID-19 by creating device to help ease mask-wearing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Skapa Leather in Fairmont took on the challenge of doing their part during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ginny Guedes is the owner of the shop, and her business mentor challenged her by asking, ‘How are you going to make a difference right now?’ and ‘How are you going to help?’ Guedes began to brainstorm and in no time, came up with a device to that would help everyone.

Guedes came up with M.E.E.R Bands, or mask extension and ear relief bands. These bands help avoid the discomfort of of having masks wrap around your ears, and the leather creates a softer against the head instead of the plastic extensions some people are using.

“Now is the time, for people to step up, and contribute. This is a small contribution we can make,” said Guedes.

Guedes is shipping the bands for free, and they are available to anyone. Hospital workers, nursing homes, EMT workers, general public, anyone who wears masks can order a M.E.E.R Band.







Skapa Leather is a LBGTQ-veteran owned business, who thrives to make everyone feel included and comfortable in their own skin. They primarily make historical goods sold are craft or medieval fairs.

With the time we are in, comfort when going to the grocery store is what people seek. Guedes hopes this small accessory will go a long way in the community.

“To transfer our mission to providing comfort accessories for our people on the front lines and for anyone else, it really ties right in to what we are doing,” said Guedes. “We are here for everyone, and we want to help people feel comfortable.”

Skapa Leather started producing the bands one week ago, and have already shipped over 1,000 M.E.E.R Bands to people in Maine, Oklahoma, California, Georgia, Florida, Idaho, all over West Virginia, and several other states nationwide.

M.E.E,R Bands can be order through their website, and are completely free with free shipping. They can be order through the “Modern Goods” tab, and in the comments you can put a number of how many you need.

You may also make a donation to Skapa Leather in the check out process, so that the business can continue to providing these bands to everyone who needs them.

Along with the M.E.E.R Bands, as a way to make the community laugh in these what seem to be dark times, Skapa Leather also created a “pandemic mode, flask holder.” Owner Guedes said even in these darks day, we all need a little humor.