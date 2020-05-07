Snowshoe Foundation donates $30,000 to food pantries

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – The Snowshoe Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving children, families and community organizations in Pocahontas, Randolph, Webster and surrounding counties, has committed to donating $30,000 to local food pantries, in lieu of its annual individual grants.

“Our top priority every year is to have the most positive impact we can with the resources that we have,” said Snowshoe Foundation Director Kristen Doss. “This year, we felt the most impactful thing we could do was support the amazing food pantries in our communities. With schools closed and many of our neighbors still out of work, we want to help ensure that everyone is taken care of in this time of need.”

According to a press release, while the annual individual grant program typically totals $20,000, the foundation’s board of directors decided to increase that number to $30,000 this year, allocated as follows:

$10,000 to the Pocahontas County Family Resource Network

$10,000 to the Randolph County Family Resource Network

$5,000 to Webster County Catholic Charities

$5,000 to the Cowen Food Pantry

Additionally, the Snowshoe Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year is still tentatively slated for Saturday, August 8 at Snowshoe Mountain. Tickets and more information are available online.