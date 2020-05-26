Snowshoe Mountain announces plans for the summer

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – Snowshoe Mountain has announced its plans for operations this summer and into the fall.

Resort officials have announced a modified schedule of activities and events, including opening dates for the Snowshoe Bike Park and the Raven Golf Club. According to a press release, the resort will operate Thursday–Sunday weekly starting July 2, with the Raven Golf Club opening two weeks earlier on June 18.

“Summer is such a special time in West Virginia, and especially here at Snowshoe,” said Patti Duncan, president & COO. “There’s no better place for an outdoor adventure with family. We’re excited to get the chairlifts spinning again and to welcome everyone back to the mountain, but at the same time we understand that it in order to keep everyone safe, it needs to be done the right way. That’s our top priority right now.”

Snowshoe said officials are continuing to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and are adhering to health and safety guidelines established by the CDC, NSAA, and the State of West Virginia. More information regarding the precautions the resort is taking to protect its staff members, community and guests is available here.

Golf: The Raven Golf Club, as well as the Raven Grille, will be open weekly Thursday–Sunday, starting June 18. More information on the course, including how to book tee times, can be found here.

Mountain biking: The Snowshoe Bike Park will be open Thursday–Sunday, starting July 2, with both the Basin and Western Territory areas available for riding. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m.–6 p.m. daily, with the Western Territory closing at 5 p.m. (Basin area will be closed for GNCC, Sept. 24–27)

Bike park season passes will remain at the discounted pre-season rate of $199 for the duration of the season. More information on bike passes, lift tickets, lessons and rentals is available here.

Shavers Lake & scenic lift rides: Scenic lift rides to Shavers Lake will be available Thursday–Sunday 10 a.m.–6 p.m., starting July 2. The lake will be open for swimming, canoeing, kayaking and paddle-boarding. In order to limit contact, the inflatable obstacle course will not be open. The Boathouse Restaurant will be open Thursday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Resort operations: Snowshoe’s mountaintop village will be open Thursday–Sunday for dining, retail and outdoor adventure operations starting July 2. This includes the full-service spa at Snowshoe. Lodging will be available daily (all week) starting Wednesday, June 17.

Split Rock Pools and the Village Zipline will remain closed until further notice, according to the release.

The following is the resort’s summer events schedule, subject to change.

June 18: Opening day for Raven Golf Club

July 2: Opening day for Bike park, lake and village

July 31–Aug. 1: Blues, Brews & BBQ

Aug. 1: Downhill Southeast MTB Race

Aug. 8: Treasure On The Mountain

Aug. 22: Pedals & Pints Festival

Sept. 4–7: Labor Day Celebration

Sept. 18–20: Pro GRT MTB Race

Sept. 24–25: GNCC University

Sept. 26–27: GNCC Racing

Oct. 18: Closing day

For more information or to make a Snowshoe lodging reservation, call 877-441-4386 or visit online.