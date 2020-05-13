South Harrison High School honors seniors with photo signs and words of community support

LOST CREEK, W.Va.- Many high school seniors in the area and around the country are disappointed about not being able to traditionally finish out their final year of school because of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, one Harrison County school showed its appreciation for its graduating students with a public gesture.

South Harrison High School in Lost Creek put up signs in front of the school with photos of each senior student and the words “your community loves you” to recognize them during a time that did not quite go as expected.

Officials explained that this was done in an effort to lift the students spirits and show them that those in the community are proud of their accomplishments, support them in uncertain times and as they move forward with their future endeavors.