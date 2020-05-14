Staff member at FCI McDowell tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Douglas Fritz

Posted: / Updated:

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The Federal Bureau of Prisons has announced a case of COVID-19 at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell. The identified case was a member of the staff at the facility. As of 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 there were no cases among the inmates at that location.

The Executive Director of the facility said the staff member is quarantined at home. No further information on the case was immediately available.

The only other cases of COVID-19 at Federal Prisons in West Virginia are those among the inmate poputation at FCI Gilmer. There are five inmates at that location who tested positive after transfers from out of state prisons. U.S. Attorney General Barr assured state leaders no other out of state prisoners would be transferred to West Virginia prisons.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories