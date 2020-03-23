State attorney general urges residents to not hoard potential coronavirus medication

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Patrick Morrisey, the attorney general for the state of West Virginia, is urging residents to not hoard prescription drugs that could aid in the fight against coronavirus.

A release sent out by the attorney general’s office states that the Board of Pharmacy published an emergency rule to ensure that drugs which help to alleviate coronavirus symptoms should only be dispensed to people who have “a current, legitimate medical need.”

Morrisey’s office said that some physicians are writing prescriptions for undiagnosed friends, family and co-workers and that doing so will result in a shortage of essential medication.

The emergency rule published by the Board of Pharmacy makes it so that coronavirus drugs can only be given to patients with a written diagnosis from a prescriber and that a script for the medicine will only cover a 30 day supply without any refills, with those who have been previously established on the medication prior to the rule being exempt, according to Morrisey’s office.

Recently, Mylan Pharmaceuticals began production on medicines that could be helpful for those who have tested positive for coronavirus. More information on that story can be found here.