Stonerise Healthcare announces expansion of ‘Safe Harbor’ initiative to guard against COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Officials with Stonerise Healthcare shared an update Thursday on the steps the company is taking to protect patients at its killed nursing centers, during the COVID-19 pandemic through the expansion of the company’s Safe Harbors, designated spaces within created specifically for newly-admitted patients.

Patients who need transitional or skilled nursing care now enter the Stonerise Network through a “Safe Harbor,” where they stay before transitioning to a preferred center supported by Stonerise or their home for continued care, a news release detailed. To protect current patients, and ensure Stonerise can continue to safely and responsibly accept new admissions, the Safe Harbors are completely isolated from the rest of the center, officials said. Safe Harbors are supported with designated staff, equipment and supplies, according to the news release.

Dr. James Malone

“In all that we do, the safety of our patients is always our number one priority,” said Dr. James Malone, Chief Medical Director of Stonerise Healthcare. “These unique times require us to challenge the status quo and re-imagine our care model to make certain we’re doing everything possible to protect new and existing patients. We look forward to continuing this extra layer of protection in the weeks and months to come.”

Stonerise created the first Safe Harbors in early April to establish dedicated safe spaces to care for new patients. Since April, the Safe Harbor concept has expanded to Clary Grove, in Martinsburg and Harper Mills, in Beckley and will include Eagle Pointe, in Parkersburg, Glenwood Park, in Princeton, River Oaks, in Clarksburg and Mound View, in Moundsville. By June 1, eight Safe Harbors throughout the state will be operational, officials said. Each Safe Harbor is strategically located in a center near one of the state’s major hospital systems, making care coordination and patient transitions as seamless as possible for everyone involved, they said.

To be admitted to a Safe Harbor Unit, patients must meet a pre-determined set of criteria, which includes testing negative for COVID-19 before entering. While in a Safe Harbor, patients have a private room, receive care from a dedicated Safe Harbor clinical team and must test negative for COVID-19 prior to moving out, the news release detailed.

The expansion of Stonerise’s Safe Harbors is the latest in a series of steps the company has taken to implement a proactive three-part strategy focused on prevention, detection and treatment and support that was enacted in early March.

Larry Pack

“Since the onset of the pandemic, our team has worked diligently to implement innovative solutions like our Safe Harbors that protect and support our patients and their loved ones,” said Larry Pack, Chief Executive Officer of Stonerise Healthcare. “Our Safe Harbors also require us to work even more collaboratively with our trusted hospital partners by ensuring patients who need additional care following a hospital visit have a clear, safe and seamless path to recovery.”