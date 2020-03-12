Stonerise Healthcare announces limited visitation in 17 nursing facilities across West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Stonerise Healthcare LLC announced a limitation on visitor access beginning March 13, 2020 at 8 a.m. within its 17 nursing facilities across West Virginia due to concerns regarding the Coronavirus spread (COVID-19).

“We made this decision, in part, following review of the situation outside Seattle, where the virus spread through long-term care facilities very quickly and proved devastating to the senior population,” said Larry Pack, Chief Executive Officer at Stonerise.

Officials explained that Limited visitor access means no individual, regardless of reason, will be allowed to enter a facility, except under specific circumstances. Visitors should also be aware of the following guidelines:

Only employees, individuals directly providing end-of-life care to a resident, family members of a patient that are experiencing a life-threatening health condition or an unexpected change in health condition, or individuals providing essential services to the skilled nursing facility will be permitted to enter the facility.

If an individual falls into one of the four groups above, but is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or has a high risk of exposure to COVID-19, as determined in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control, that individual will not be permitted to enter the facility.

All visitors will be escorted to and from patients’ rooms and must wash their hands upon entry.

All visitors will enter facilities through one locked point of entry and exit.

“We understand the significance of limiting visitor access because we treat our centers like patients’ homes, but we believe this precaution is absolutely necessary at this point,” Pack said. “Our ultimate goal is the safety and health of our residents and employees and we are working to be as vigilant as possible to do what is best for those we serve.”

