Stonerise Healthcare begins statewide testing of patients and employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Stonerise Healthcare has begun testing all patients and employees for COVID-19 within the 17 skilled nursing centers it supports.

Testing for COVID-19 began following an executive order issued from Gov. Justice to test all nursing home patients or re-test those who have already been tested. Testing will be administered over the next several days, according to a press release.



Stonerise Healthcare said it is partnering with the state’s preferred vendor, LabCorp, to administer testing. Testing all employees and patients, regardless of symptoms, will allow centers to more effectively manage and prevent the spread of the virus.



“Our team has been incredibly proactive in preparing for potential COVID-19 patient and employee cases, and we have plans in place to care for patients who test positive for the virus,” said Stonerise Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Larry Pack.

If a patient tests positive for the virus, regardless of symptoms, that person will transition to a COVID-19-ready unit for his own safety and the safety of those around him. These units are in place at each of the 17 skilled nursing centers supported by Stonerise, the release states.



“Based on West Virginia’s COVID-19 curve and what we’ve learned from testing and community spread over the past few weeks across the nation, we know that individuals can test positive for COVID-19 without showing any symptoms,” said Stonerise Healthcare Chief Medical Director Dr. James Malone. “The Presidential taskforce has also acknowledged that many citizens have the virus without knowing it. For this reason, we do expect our centers will have employee and patient positive cases.”



Stonerise Healthcare said it is continuing to do everything possible to keep patients and employees safe and healthy, including restricting visitor access, continually sanitizing supplies and buildings and providing needed equipment and training for team members.

