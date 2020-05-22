Stonewall Resort announces phased reopening

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort in Lewis County has announced a phased reopening plan.

The resort said it has begun reopening various resort and state park amenities to the public following recent rules and guidelines established by Gov. Jim Justice.

According to a press release, the status and timeline for the opening of various resort amenities are as follows:

The golf course, park trails, lake and marina slips remain open.

The campground (including the campground shower and restroom units) opened May 21.

Stillwaters Restaurant, along with patio seating, opened with a limited menu May 21.

The lodge, classic cottages and luxury cottages are scheduled to open May 26.

Watercraft rentals (including kayaks, canoes, and stand up paddle boards) will be available for rental May 29.

The lodge pool will open on May 30. For the safety of all, there will be occupancy limitations at all times.

“We are excited to get back to work serving our guests and community,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “While we work to reopen the resort in stages, we promise to always provide a getaway that is safe, relaxing and enjoyable. At this time, we are accepting reservations for the campground, cottages, and lodge in relation to the reopening dates noted for each type of accommodation. Reservations will include flexible cancellation policies, should guests decide to change their plans.”

D’Amour noted that Stonewall Resort is participating in West Virginia State Parks’ initiative to offer a 30% discount on lodge and campground accommodations for all West Virginia residents for stays June 1–August 31.

To welcome guests back to Stillwaters Restaurant, the resort said its executive chef, Nevil Barr, has curated a menu of scratch-made Appalachian cuisine. The restaurant is offering a limited menu through May 25 and a full new “Appalachian Fusion” menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner beginning May 26. Dining reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 304-269-7400. To view the menu, click here.

The resort said some amenities may not be available during the initial reopening. For a list of available amenities and for a full schedule of phased reopening, click here.

The press release also explains that significant additional measures are being taken to ensure cleaning and hygiene protocols are even more rigorous. Many of these measures have been developed in consultation with local and global public health authorities.

For additional information, call 304-269-7400 or visit the resort’s website.