Stonewall Resort to close lodge and spa starting March 21

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Following West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s order on Friday to close all West Virginia State Park lodges, Stonewall Resort will be closing its lodge and spa effective Saturday, March 21.

The resort lodge and spa will remain closed through at least April 17. General Manager of Stonewall Resort, Andre D’Amour explained that the team has implemented every precaution they can think of, to minimize risks.

“This is an unprecedented time in the hospitality industry around the globe and here in West Virginia,” said D’Amour “While our team has implemented a host of measures to assure guest safety and minimize risk, we will comply with the Governor’s order and close the lodge and spa operations on Saturday.”

D’Amour also stated that while the lodge and spa will be closed, Stonewall Resort State Park will remain open to the public, to include the stand-alone cottages, campground and hiking/biking trails.

Additionally, the resort’s Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course will open to the public, offering discounted green fee rates, on Saturday, March 28. The resort marina, which offers a variety of watercraft rentals such as pontoon boats, kayaks and canoes, will open to the public on April 1.

Those who would like additional information, should click here to be taken to the Stonewall Resort website.