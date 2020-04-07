Student living in residence hall at Fairmont State University tests positive for COVID-19

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A student living in a residence hall on Fairmont State University’s campus has tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

According to a release sent out by the university, officials have tried to drastically reduce the number of students living in the residence halls as the virus has spread throughout the state, and that the university is following “existing protocols” and working with local health officials to support the affected student and help reduce the spread of the disease to others.

University officials have worked to retrace the student’s movements, reach out to those with close contact to the student and are using professional cleaning staff to disinfect areas the student had prolonged contact with in order to prevent further infection, the release states.

Students currently remaining on Fairmont State’s campus have been moved to on campus housing to residences where they will have very limited contact with one another, and the campus remains closed at this time, according to the release.

A message was sent out through the university’s alert system, letting students know about the positive test.

