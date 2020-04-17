Sundale Nursing Home sees no new positive COVID-19 cases; sees 6 positive cases become negative

Carl Shrader, medical director for the Sundale nursing home in Morgantown, said 16 residents and four staffers have tested have tested positive for the coronavirus in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday March 25, 2020. The nursing home with at least 20 coronavirus cases has become “ground zero” for the state’s growing virus caseload. (Ron Rittenhouse/Dominion Post via AP)

MORGANTOWN. W.Va. — Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown has seen no new positive cases of coronavirus since receiving the results of their retests on Monday.

According to the nursing home’s Director of Admission and Marketing Donna Tennant, the test results from Monday’s retests came back to show that of the 20 positive cases of staff and residents combined which were still positive, six returned a negative result.

Tennant said that since that time, there have been no new positive cases or residents and staff showing symptoms of the illness. She also said that everyone was expected to be retested once again on April 20, with the results of those tests to be announced on the following day.

No further information is available at this time.