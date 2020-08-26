Superintedent Campbell: No signs of COVID-19 spread from Mon County BOE training

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The superintendent of Monongalia County Schools has stated that there seems to be no sign of spread of COVID-19 as a result of a training held by the Monongalia County Board of Education.

In a post on its Facebook page, the American Federation of Teachers of Monongalia County stated that “there was a possible exposure of Covid-19 to a large number of employees at a Monongalia County school training session.”

Superintendent of Monongalia County Schools Eddie Campbell stated that his office was informed on Monday that a member of the BOE’s transportation staff had taken a saliva test which came back with a positive indication for COVID-19, howver, Campbell did say that saliva tests are only “about 60% accurate.”

While the AFT claims in its Facebook post that the BOE “refused our request to notify employees who were at this training at this training about the possible exposure,” however, Campbell said that once his office was informed of the positive test, they told employees “about the potential exposure and asked them to monitor themselves for symptoms.”

Campbell further stated that, as of right now, his office has not received reports of any employee showing symptoms and that “there doesn’t seem to be any spread of COVID-19 from this incident,” and that when Campbell informed the Monongalia County Health Department it was considered a “low-risk exposure.”

Officials with the Monongalia County Health Department stated that there was no information to release in relation to this incident, “due to HIPAA the health department only releases information when it is necessary for public knowledge. As of right now, there is no information to release,” a spokesperson with the health department said.