Taylor County nursing home has ‘small outbreak’ of COVID-19 cases

GRAFTON, W.Va. —The Grafton-Taylor Health Department has reported that the Rosewood Nursing Home has two positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post on the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, one of the nursing home’s residents tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.

The nursing home, health department and the Department of Health and Human Resources Public Health Command are working in cooperation to “complete facility wide testing of all staff and residents,” as well as a “thorough deep cleaning” of the facility, the post states.

With this additional case, Taylor County’s active COVID-19 cases total 21.