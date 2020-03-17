Taylor County takes part in food delivery for students

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Several counties in West Virginia are ensuring students are fed through these hardships with a food delivery system. Taylor County is just one of many, who has taken on this initiative for all schools in the county, from elementary to high school.

School officials explained that this is worth every second, to make sure each child is fed, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, so they can continue to learn. Christy Miller, Taylor County Superintendent, is thrilled they can provide this service to students so they can continue to be fueled while learning at home.

“To provide meals to our students during this time of uncertainty, we could provide a little stability to them and a connection to our school system,”​ said Miller.

There are several moving parts to make these meals happen including help from school cooks, administrators, bus drivers, and volunteers. Day one was on Tuesday March 17, and they will continue to feed Taylor County student breakfast and lunch every morning, as long as they are permitted. ​

“We do have a lot of students that we worry about where there next meal is going to come from each day,” said Miller. “So, the fact the state department was able to get a wavier from the federal department of education to provide the food to our students, it really is a wonderful opportunity, but also brings a sense of relief to us in many ways.”​

In Taylor County, the school buses leave all the schools each morning at 10 a.m. The buses drive the after school routes, and students can pick up meals from their afternoon bus stops.

Important: Make sure to estimate the time it takes a child to get home from school, and calculate that from the 10 a.m. hour

If a student is not a normally a bus rider, but want to participate in the meal assistance, all one has to do is call the student’s school at 9 a.m. and let them know that they would like to participate. Let the school know how many meals will be needed, and they will inform them as to what stop they can pick up from.

For more information, visit Taylor County Schools website.