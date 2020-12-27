Taylor County’s latest COVID data includes outbreak at sheriff’s department

GRAFTON, W.Va. – In its latest report, Taylor County reported 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total count to 490 cases since the first one was reported. Of the total, only 86 cases are active.

The health department announced that among the new confirmed cases was an outbreak with the Taylor County sheriff’s department in Grafton.

12 News has reached out to both the health department and sheriff’s department about the cause of the outbreak, and what procedures will be put in place to prevent further outbreaks moving forward.

Neither have commented on the matter yet.