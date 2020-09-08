The Lodge at Tygart Lake State Park closed due to COVID-19 case

GRAFTON, W.Va. — The Lodge at Tygart Lake State Park is closed until further notice due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

According to officials with the Grafton-Taylor Health Department, the lodge will remain closed until further notice while proper cleaning and sanitation procedures are performed and those who were exposed to the employee are tested.

As of right now, no one has tested positive from the incident, but the majority of those exposed weren’t tested until Tuesday due to the holiday, officials said.