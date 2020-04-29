The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center discusses COVID-19 pandemic impact

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has hosted more than 250 public and private events but due to COVID-19, its doors have been shut since its last show on March 13 to ensure safety.

Currently, the theatre is working on plans for when the pandemic has passed to allow everyone to safely gather. The theatre is maintaining the shows that are scheduled and have rescheduled a lot of shows for mid-summer and fall.

“Right now, we have cancelled or rescheduled 36 events throughout the later part of March as well as April. And we are also working on rescheduling cancellations for May as well. So, 36 events equates roughly to about a $186,000 in revenue potential,” said Ryan Tolley, Executive Director of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

Part time workers are currently not working, one full time employee has been furloughed and both Tolley and the Sales and Marketing Manager, Emily Moore have taken salary reductions to sustain the theatre.

“A lot of my work has been moving into the future but something that we’ve been doing that has been really fun has been some positive messaging on our marque,” Moore explained. “So, I have been having some fun making those marque messages for our patrons and community members to enjoy and uplift their spirits during this time.”

Some of the most notable artist and entertainers that have made their way to the Robinson Grand are Jay Leno, Aaron and Tom Tippin, Davisson Brothers Band, The Gatlin Brothers and Johnny Magic.

“We are moving forward in booking future rentals for those. So, if you have a wedding, party or corporate event in the future we’re booking those. And I am here to help you handle that,” Moore described.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is working with its community theatre for the production of the Addams Family.

Officials are hoping to be able to bring that show to their stage in October. Since 2018, the theatre has had more than 120,000 attendees through its doors to partake in various events.