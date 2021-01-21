The WVU Medicine COVID-19 Vaccine megahub has officially opened its doors

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU Medicine opened its COVID-19 vaccine megahub in Morgantown on Thursday. The hub welcomed 500 patients on its first day of operation.

Patients over the age of 70 were welcomed into the hub and were treated swiftly and effectively.

For Thursday and Friday, the clinic is operating at 1/8th capacity. When more vaccine doses become available and the operation has stabilized, it is expected to churn out up to 4,000 doses a day.

As for the first day of operation, there were few hitches along the way. Patients were in and out within a half hour, the majority of the time spent after receiving the injection at the observation station so medical professionals could ensure there were no immediate reactions. The mood in the hub was excited, with many patients eager to receive their first step towards immunization.

One of the patients, Jill Bonafield, said, “The fact that I can spend time with my children and grandchildren and I don’t have to worry. I know that we still have to wear a mask, but I’ve been isolated from my family.”

